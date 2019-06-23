Teen killed as Lamborghini ‘loses control’

A 15-year-old girl has died and another has been seriously injured after the driver of a Lamborghini allegedly lost control and hit them before smashing into a restaurant in Adelaide's south.

The restaurant owner has spoken of how he and the driver tried to help the girls in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The white supercar left Morphett Road in Glengowrie, mounted a curb and hit the young pedestrians, both aged 15, before crashing into the House of Tien restaurant just before 10pm on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and treated both girls, but one, from Seaview Downs, died.

The other girl, from Richmond, was rushed to Flinders Medical Centre with serious injuries but her condition is not considered life-threatening.

The aftermath of the crash scene in Glengowrie. Picture: Supplied

SA Police have arrested a 37-year-old Elizabeth North man and charged him with death by dangerous driving and causing injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on July 31.

House of Tien owner Kiet Tran had closed the restaurant and was cleaning up when the crash occurred.

He said the car also hit a sign post and a tree before it crashed into his restaurant.

"We were cleaning up...(and) I heard a big bang - The car went into my front door," he said.

Mr Tran said he and the driver checked on the girls but he immediately knew one had died.

"I said 'she's gone'," he said.

"(The driver) tried to pick her up and I said 'no, don't touch her' (because) we're not professionals.

"He was really calm."

Inside the House Of Tien restaurant owned by Kiet Tran. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

Mr Tran said the driver waited for police to arrive.

He said a female passenger of the Lamborghini was in shock after the incident.

"She was crying and yelling and was really losing control," he said. "She was in shock."

Mr Tran offered his condolences to the girl's family.

"My heart is bleeding for her," he said. "I feel bad for the parents.

"I can't imagine how the family is."

Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Glengowrie. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP



It's understood the charged man had attended the Wintertime Show and Shine car event at the Westfield Marion shopping centre prior to the crash.

A person at the event, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the Lamborghini on show.

"I saw his car. It was just parked there, nothing out of the ordinary," he said. "(The owner) has been around the car scene for a while."

Police are at the scene this morning and Morphett Rd remains closed as they investigate the incident.

It was one of three fatal incidents that completed a horror night on SA's roads after a young motorcyclist died in the state's South-East while an elderly man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Adelaide's north during a four-hour period of crashes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the white 2016 Lamborghini on Morphett Road or in the vicinity prior to the collision to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.