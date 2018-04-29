Menu
Login
A police car speeds down the road. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times
A police car speeds down the road. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times Tobi Loftus
News

Teen joy-rider still on the run

Madison Watt
by
28th Apr 2018 9:25 PM | Updated: 29th Apr 2018 4:40 PM

UPDATE 29/04/18 4:30pm: Police are still searching for the 17-year-old female driver and three other children have been arrested in Chinchilla after an alleged 12 hour joy-ride in a stolen vehicle that began in Rockhampton.

Police have alleged the group stole a red Holden Cruze vehicle from Denning St and Park Ave, Rockhampton about 1.45am on Saturday morning.

The vehicle stopped for petrol at a petrol station in Rolleston and was allegedly involved in a drive at around 9.00am.

The teens fled from police after they attempted to intercept the group on the Carnarvon Highway, north of Roma at 10.50am, with the use of a tyre deflation device.

The vehicle drove off the road to avoid the device, which resulted in a police pursuit that was soon called off due to the alleged dangerous and excessive high speeds.

A Wandoan police vehicle was damaged after the teens allegedly performed a u-turn in front of it on the Leichardt Highway near Booral Rd at around 12.30pm.

Police confirmed no-one was injured from that crash.

The teens entered the Warrego Highway and headed towards Chinchilla where they came to a stop 22km west of the town after running out of fuel and fled the vehicle on foot around 1.15pm.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from Rockhampton.

The 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy have been released from police custody yesterday while the 13-year-old boy remains with police in the Dalby watch-house.

The teen driver of the vehicle remains outstanding.

All three have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

Police investigations are continuing.

car chase chinchilla editors picks joy ride rockhampton stolen vehicle teen crime

Top Stories

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport CHECK out the weekend scores and find out what sports editor Brad Greenshields thought was good, bad and ugly in Coffs Coast sport.

    • 29th Apr 2018 7:45 PM
    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Environment Young shearwaters that have had first migration issues need our help

    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    News From Tuesday the reserves at Gleniffer will close for restoration

    Local Partners