Teen ironman takes a hat trick of titles

HAT TRICK: Lennox Head - Alstonville SLSC member Maalik Moston, 15, showed his ability and determination when he won the U15 titles for the Ironman, Board and Swim events at the NSW SLS Branch Titles on the weekend.

Sometimes the best results come from defeat.

After he did not achieve the results he wanted at a previous event, Lennox Head surflifesaver Maalik Moston, 15, trained hard and dug deep to take out the hat trick for his age group at the Surf Lifesaving branch championships on the weekend.

Maalik showed his ability and determination when he won the U15 titles for the Ironman, Board and Swim events at the NSW SLS Branch Titles at Kingscliff.

The event involved 10 branches competing in tough conditions.

Maalik said he'd been training for titles since June, 2020.

"I didn't do so well as I wanted in the previous carnival so I worked really hard to improve," he said.

"It's the nature of the sport that if you are in a bad position you can read the surf and find a way through the break to do better, to improve."

The Year 10 Woodlawn student is fully engaged in the sport, starting a two hour daily swimming session at 5.45am on top of competitions and patrols.

"For board training I do Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and swim every morning at Alstonville pool under coach Clayton Fettel," Maalik said.

"I do mostly water training and do a bit in the gym."

But there's no time to take the win for granted.

Maalik said he's now focusing on upcoming Summer of Surf events in February with the state titles in March and the Australian titles in April.

"There's a big ironman race in the Summer of Surf carnival in Queensland that's really important with $1,000 on the line for the winner," he said,

"Then there's the state titles at Swansea at the start of March and then the Aussies in April.

"I came sixth last year and I'd like to improve this year."