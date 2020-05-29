Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car generic. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
Police car generic. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL
News

Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit seeks bail

Rebecca Fist
29th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of three young adults in custody over an alleged string of pursuits involving a replica pistol pointed at police and other motorists will apply for bail in Lismore Local Court this week.

Solicitor Tracey Randall cited the intention to apply for bail on behalf of Jasmine Sherratt, 18, who has been in custody since the alleged incident on November 3.

Jai Sherratt, 25, and Justice Uprichard, 18, represented by other solicitors, did not join the application for discharge on Wednesday at Lismore Local Court.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, and Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Mr Sherratt, also from Bracken Ridge, has been charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Police will allege they saw a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am on November 3.

Police allege a pursuit began, with one passenger allegedly pointing a replica pistol at police. The pursuit was terminated but another brief chase began after the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow, where a passenger allegedly pointed the firearm at passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and one of the passengers is accused of pointing the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

None of the accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

Ms Randall was busy in Lismore District Court on Wednesday and unable to complete the bail application on behalf of Ms Sherratt.

She will reappear in Lismore Local Court on May 29 to put forward the application.

It is anticipated all three defendants will return to court via AVL on June 10 for charge certification.

lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers crime; lismore court house; police police pursuit replica pistol
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely to be given the green light by Federal Cabinet, following a review of the latest coronavirus data.

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Close call for controversial church development

        premium_icon Close call for controversial church development

        News A motion calling on Crs to reject the proposal was up for debate.

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour NSW residents share their most compelling reasons to open the border