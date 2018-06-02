Menu
CRASH: Police and paramedics attend an incident on Oaka Street, South Gladstone.
News

Teen hospitalised after six-metre fall in motorcycle crash

Andrew Thorpe
by
2nd Jun 2018 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:56 AM

A YOUNG man in his mid-teens has been hospitalised after falling six metres off an embankment on a motorcycle at South Gladstone this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a house on Oaka St shortly after 8.15AM in response to the crash, with the caller telling them the teenager had gone "over a wall and off an embankment".

Paramedics found him lying on his back on the ground complaining of spinal tenderness.

At least three police cars and two ambulances initially arrived at the scene, though the crash was later deemed not to be a police incident.

The teenager was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

 

Gladstone Observer

