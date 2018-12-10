Menu
Teen in critical condition after near-drowning

Ashley Carter
10th Dec 2018 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
A TEENAGER is in a critical condition after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Mooloolaba this morning.

A 16-year-old boy was found about 50m north of the Mooloolaba Spit by a member of the public at 10.55am.

It appears the boy had got into trouble in the water.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had quickly responded to the scene and performed CPR.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and transported the boy to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A critical care paramedic was on-board for the journey.

It comes after two Sunshine Coast surfers warned young beach goers to be aware of their abilities and to avoid the ocean in rough conditions.

