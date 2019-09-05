Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Crime

Teen hands himself in to police

by Talisa Eley
5th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have confirmed a teenager has handed himself in to police, hours after the brother of ex-bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert was stabbed to death in a Gold Coast dog park.

The 18-year-old Coomera man went to Coomera police station to speak with police last night, a spokeswoman said.

He is co-operating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Last night a major manhunt involving the police helicopter was underway.

Police were called to Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes about 5.40pm on Wednesday after Harrison Geppert, younger brother of former Hells Angels bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert, suffered fatal stab wounds to his back.

More Stories

ben geppert editors picks qps stabbing

Top Stories

    Casino Truck Show winner killed in horror highway crash

    premium_icon Casino Truck Show winner killed in horror highway crash

    Breaking THE transport industry is in shock over the 36-year-old's death in a horrific crash.

    Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    premium_icon Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    News PHOTOS: Inquiries continue after part of Lismore home fell to ground

    Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    premium_icon Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    Crime Prosecutors granted adjournment for further investigations

    High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    premium_icon High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    Environment Across NSW there are 26 active bushfires