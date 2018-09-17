Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Dakota Chugg, 19, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich Court to assault causing bodily harm to a sleeping man.
IN COURT: Dakota Chugg, 19, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich Court to assault causing bodily harm to a sleeping man. Contributed.
Crime

Teen guilty of 'unplanned, unprovoked assault on stranger'

Ross Irby
by
17th Sep 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENAGE buddies Dakota Chugg and James Lehmann were on a night out drinking but it quickly switched to violence when at 3.30am they dropped in at a friend's house to sleep it off.

They switched on a bedroom light then began what was an unplanned and unprovoked assault on a stranger.

Both Chugg and Lehmann are alleged in a Crown prosecution case to have started kicking a man in the head after finding him and others asleep on a bedroom floor.

Dakota Chugg, 19, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to committing a burglary, assault causing bodily harm when in company of another at Ipswich on February 2 last year and unlawful assault.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Chugg was 17 when he committed the assaults, and had prior public nuisance offences.

Mr Anoozer said Lehmann was a friend of a female resident of the house and at 3.30am was looking for a place to sleep over when he and Chugg entered the house through an open window.

They entered a bedroom and switched on a light where four people were sleeping, a male asleep next to the female.

Chubb began kicking him.

The male suffered bruising and swelling to the right side of his head.

Chugg was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation and must do counselling if directed. Chugg agreed he would comply.

Judge Hornmenan-Wren warned that the conditions meant Chugg could not leave the state, or travel to beaches for a summer swim that were south of Tweed Heads in NSW.

assault ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New report reveals above average cancer rates

    premium_icon New report reveals above average cancer rates

    News The report gives an insight into how different postcodes sit in comparison to the national average for cancer deaths and diagnoses.

    Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    premium_icon Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    News Blueberry farmer Gurmesh Singh says the industry is well regulated.

    Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    premium_icon Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    News Bello council has been prevented from implementing the regulations.

    ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    premium_icon ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    Lifestyle IT’S hard enough for women to juggle a career and family.

    Local Partners