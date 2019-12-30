Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

court news ipswich court north booval police teen stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        News A search has resumed for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast in NSW after family members raised the alarm.

        PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        premium_icon PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        News The toll climbs after another fatal crash on Saturday

        TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

        premium_icon TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

        Rodeo Find out who fared best on the ‘elite machines’ at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same