The teen girls loitered in the Melbourne shopping centre waiting for the chicken shop worker. Source: Nine
Crime

Teen girls’ sickening attack in Westfield

by Phoebe Loomes
29th Mar 2019 8:39 AM

TWO teen girls have been caught on CCTV violently attacking a fast-food shop worker as they brazenly try to rob her in a Melbourne shopping centre surrounded by witnesses.

The 23-year-old chicken shop worker was walking through the Fountain Gate Westfield in Narre Warren with the day's takings of about $5000 when she was set upon by the two teens. Video footage shows the two girls skulking around waiting for the young woman before they attacked her earlier this month.

After setting upon the woman and pulling her to the ground, the two teens repeatedly kicked and punched the woman, Detective Senior Constable Jordan Mackenzie from Victoria Police told Nine.

The girls loitered in the centre waiting for the worker. Source: Nine
During the attack, the woman fell on a glass vase at a kiosk florist in the centre, suffering an injury that required 13 stitches.

"She was punched to the back of the head and thrown to the ground," Sen-Constable Mackenzie said.

The two teen girls fled the scene empty-handed and were last seen running towards a bus stop. They've been described by police as being aged between 14 and 18, of Pacific Islander or Maori appearance.

The teens remain at large.

They approached the chicken shop worker as she tried to walk past with the shop's takings. Source: Nine
