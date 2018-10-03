Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen fights for life after horror crash

by Angelo Risso
3rd Oct 2018 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on NSW's Mid-North Coast.

Just after 2pm yesterday, police attended the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Wootton Way in Coolongolook after a Volvo station wagon and truck collided heading north.

A 14-year-old female passenger of the Volvo suffered severe head injuries and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. The 50-year-old female driver and two children - a 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy - suffered minor injuries.

The male truck driver was uninjured but taken to hospital for tests.

Prixcar transport truck driver Jason Carter, 46, said he drove past the scene and noticed a B-double truck in the trees, with a felled tree covering much of the northbound side of the highway.

crash nsw teenage girl

Top Stories

    Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    premium_icon Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    Business TWO popular attractions have helped lure hordes of interstate holiday-makers to NSW and put the state at the top of the tourism charts.

    How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    premium_icon How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    Money Struggling to pay your power bill? Then read on...

    Moves to improve the health of Coffs Creek

    premium_icon Moves to improve the health of Coffs Creek

    News An upgrade of storm water infrastructure is part of the plan.

    A 40-year-old p-plater charged over highway crash

    premium_icon A 40-year-old p-plater charged over highway crash

    News Man charged with high range PCA, possessing drugs.

    Local Partners