A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 5:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

