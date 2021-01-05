Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
Crime

Teen found with horror head injuries

by Evin Priest
5th Jan 2021 8:13 AM

Police are searching for answers after finding a teenage boy with critical injuries lying in a residential street in Sydney's Hills District overnight.

Just before 10.30pm last night, emergency services were called to Perseus Circuit at Kellyville following the discovery of a 16-year-old boy suffering head injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before rushing him to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command established a crime scene to investigate what happened.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to try and determine what caused the teenager's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Castle Hill Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Teen found with horror head injuries

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Rare survivors’ of Coffs’ past given a lifeline

        Premium Content ‘Rare survivors’ of Coffs’ past given a lifeline

        News New funding has ensured the region’s most important stories will be told into the future.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt II

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt II

        Parenting Our series continues today celebrating all the beautiful bubs born in the Coffs...

        Just ‘stupidity and bad luck’ says grieving mother

        Premium Content Just ‘stupidity and bad luck’ says grieving mother

        News Grieving mother remembers “namesake child” killed by train last week

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Here's everything you need to know about the new Jobkeeper cuts