Teen faces court over terrifying attack on Lismore woman

IT'S difficult to imagine anything more terrifying - you wake up to find a stranger in your home, before being violently attacked.

But that scene was a reality for the woman who was sexually assaulted when a Lismore 16-year-old entered her home before sexually assaulting and stabbing her.

The teen, now 17, faced Lismore Children's Court via video link from Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre on Friday.

His solicitor, Rod Behan, lodged guilty pleas for three of his seven charges: wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm in which he deprived the victim of her liberty.

A section 166 certificate was issued for his final charge of stealing from a person, meaning he will face no further penalty for this.

According to an agreed set of facts tendered to the court, the teen was armed with a large knife when he entered the home in the early hours of December 16 last year.

He had accessed the home through the front door, which he locked upon entering the home.

The teen told his victim: "I won't hurt you if you do what I want you to do".

He threatened the victim, 43, and she was left with multiple wounds from the knife.

After the woman broke a window and screamed for help, he broke through a glass door and fled the property.

Neighbours came to the woman's aid and phoned Triple 0 just before 6am.

The victim and her attacker were not known to each other.

DNA samples taken from the victim and items of clothing found at the home matched the boy's DNA profile.

He took $50 and a mobile phone from the woman, but both were found still within the property along with the knife.

Court documents indicated the victim had been negotiating with the owner of the rental property to improve security on the home in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Police located the teen on December 20 and he has been in custody since then.

Magistrate Paul MacMahon set the matter down for sentence on Monday, November 19 and ordered a juvenile justice report to be prepared before that date.

The teen did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.