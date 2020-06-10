Teen driver’s criminal history revealed after fatal crash

A 14-year-old driver was the only survivor of a Garbutt crash that killed four teenagers on Sunday. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

The driver of a car that crashed and killed four teenagers has been flown south while waiting for his court date over fears for his safety at Townsville's detention centre.

The 14-year-old was flown to a Brisbane detention centre on Tuesday after he faced court charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other charges.

He was driving an alleged stolen car on Sunday night when it clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light pole.

Memorial for the four teenagers killed in a roadside crash at the corner of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Four teenagers were killed in the crash and the driver was the only survivor.

He did not apply for bail and will appear before the court again on June 30.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the boy was moved south for his own safety.

The Bulletin understands the driver first came onto police radar before he was a teenager.

He was released on bail two weeks before the crash, but it is understood he has previously been before the courts.

He has also lived in and out of residential care homes during his young life.

The Bulletin understands the boy was severely injured in another car crash in April last year when a van rolled on Ross River Rd.

