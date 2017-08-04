Teen driver ends up airborne after losing control in pursuit

A teenage girl led police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour which ended in her losing control.

A TEENAGE girl led police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour, which ended in her losing control of the vehicle she was driving.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said the 16-year-old was seen to accelerate harshly in a red Ford Falcon by police on Orlando St about 10pm Thursday.

Sgt Langan said the driver did not stop for police, who flashed their warning lights.

The driver travelled west on Bray St.

Police allege the teen reached speeds of 120-140kmh on the signposted 50khm road.

During the pursuit, the teenager lost control and spun 360 degrees on a bend.

She continued travelling west to Mackays Rd and again lost control on a left bend, where she mounted the concrete median strip and got airborne before leaving the road.

The girl, currently bailed for unrelated matters, was apprehended in the backyard of a resident's home.

She was charged with police pursuit (Skye's law) and driving without a licence, and bail refused to attend Coffs Harbour Children's Court on Friday.