Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
Health

Teenager with meningococcal fights to survive

22nd Nov 2019 5:43 PM

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after contracting a B-strain of meningococcal.

The 17-year-old from Adelaide is being treated in hospital while nine people who had contact with him have been prescribed precautionary antibiotics.

There have been 27 cases of invasive meningococcal this year compared with 30 at the same time last year.

Of the 27 cases, 19 have been B strain, four Y strain and four W strain.

The teenage boy's case has not been linked to any other outbreaks or incidents.

disease health hospital meningococcal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        News Retailers have been hit by downturn, drought, bushfires and the rally cancellation, given $1 spins seven ways in a local economy. Help us build a guide.

        New tidal pool officially opened

        premium_icon New tidal pool officially opened

        News The eagerly awaited $535,000 project has been officially unveiled just in time for...

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        premium_icon Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        Crime Penrith Panther Tyrone May pleads guilty to four charges in sex tape case