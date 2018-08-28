Menu
A teenager has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside an apartment block in Sydney’s west. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Teen charged with ‘beating woman to death’

27th Aug 2018 3:26 AM

A TEENAGER has been charged with murdering a 64-year-old woman at a unit block in Sydney's west.

The woman was found seriously injured outside a Carramar apartment block on Saturday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the apartments but could not revive her, and she died at the scene.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Airds man after a short chase on foot and took him to Fairfield Police Station.

Forensic officers set up a crime scene.

Nine News reported that the much-loved Kristina Kalnic, who acted as strata manager for her block over the past nine months, had been beaten to death.

"She was a nice lady," a local told the network. "She would tell us - don't play in the front, there's cars everywhere - you know, be careful."

Imaueli Degei was ordered to remain in custody until October.

