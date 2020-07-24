Teen charged over ‘lacerating lover’s kidney’ facing new charges

A Gympie woman accused of stabbing her partner in the back has had her bail revoked.

A Gympie woman charged after police allege she “lacerated” her lover’s kidney during a jealous fight has been taken back to custody after her bail was revoked by a Supreme court.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 19, allegedly used a 15-20cm paring knife to stab her partner in the back after he accused her of cheating during an argument at Horseshoe Bend on May 28.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast hospital where he underwent surgery for a lacerated kidney and Ms Gallaher was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Ms Gallaher was granted bail late last year, but her bail was revoked on Friday morning at Brisbane Supreme Court.

While reasons for the revocation were not detailed, the court was told that Ms Gallaher is also facing three Commonwealth charges.

These included using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to threaten serious harm.

The court was told Ms Gallaher agreed to her bail being revoked.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

