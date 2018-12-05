Teen charged over fatal crash that killed boy, 15

A TEENAGER has been charged with causing a fatal car crash on the Gold Coast earlier this year which claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Police have alleged around 3.30pm on Sunday, May 20, a Mitsubishi Lancer and ute were travelling in opposite directions along Tamborine Oxenford Road at Oxenford when they collided.

Fifteen-year-old Oxenford boy Jase Grant, who was sitting in the driver's side passenger seat of the Lancer, was killed at the scene.

The driver of the Lancer was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

The other two passengers in the Lancer, as well as the three occupants of the ute - a mother and her two children - sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University for precautionary checks.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit, an 18-year-old Coomera man has now been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on January 23, 2019.

Just last week, Jase's mother Erryn Grant told News Corp Australia that she desperately needed answers.

Ms Grant was over 1000km away in the NSW coastal town of Ulladulla when she received the Sunday afternoon call that her son had died.

Jase had moved to the Gold Coast at the start of 2018 to live with his aunty and uncle.

He had been enrolled at Pimpama State Secondary College with the hope of developing academically and musically.

Ms Grant was sitting down to an NRL game with Jase's step dad Scott when she noticed two missed calls from her sister.

"The game had not long started, I returned her call, to which an ambulance officer answered and said there had been a major accident and it was critical," Ms Grant said.

She said she remembered grabbing her bag and sprinting on to the road in shock.

"In my head I was running to Queensland … I had not even been told who or what, but my gut told me that my baby was gone.

"I lost it. I had a breakdown in the main street of Ulladulla."