Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boy sexually assaulted in front yard

by Angelo Risso
4th Oct 2018 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 13-year-old boy has allegedly been sexually assaulted in his Sydney front yard, with a man arrested and charged.

The alleged incident occurred at the boy's home last Friday, having reportedly met the man online earlier that day. The 40-year-old man allegedly approached the teen in the front yard, pushed him to the ground and sexually assaulted him.

A short time later, police say the boy's mother came to his aid, with the man running to his vehicle and driving away.

Police duly searched a Kellyville Ridge property on Sunday, arresting the man and charging with him sexual intercourse without consent. He will next appear at Penrith Local Court today.

front yard sexual assault teenage boy

Top Stories

    Pedestrian dead after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Pedestrian dead after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Investigations are now underway into a fatal pedestrian crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton near Bom Bom.

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting Plan for kids as young as three to begin their education earlier.

    Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    premium_icon Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    Politics Berejiklian government makes a major play for the blue collar vote.

    More officers needed to tackle ice and monitor sex offenders

    premium_icon More officers needed to tackle ice and monitor sex offenders

    Crime The union representing police officers is calling for backup.

    Local Partners