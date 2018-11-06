Menu
Crime

Teen shot in stomach

by Angelo Risso
6th Nov 2018 7:42 AM
Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm after the weekend shooting of Sydney teenager.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday following an incident a day earlier, when emergency services were called to a Grose Vale home to find an 18-year-old man suffering a bullet wound to the abdomen.

The suspect has been charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely, and was granted conditional bail to appear before Windsor Local Court next week.

