Teen charged after man, 25, shot dead

A TEENAGE boy has beencharged after a man was shot dead late Monday afternoon in the state's central west.

Police were called to Porter Street in Parkes following reports a man had been shot in the chest just before 5pm.

He was rushed to Parkes Hospital in a critical condition but doctors were unable to save him and he later died.

The shooting happened on Porter Street.

An 18-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the teenager would be charged over the fatal shooting.

Porter St is a small street near the town's centre lined with multiple brick homes.

The alleged shooter will appear in Parkes Local Court today.