Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island.
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

careflight fraser island spinal injuries
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        premium_icon A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        Weather A Bureau of Meteorology forecaster says to expect isolated showers, thunderstorms in coming days.

        Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast

        Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast

        News Advocate readers have called out for a list of the best light displays on the...

        The crimes that shocked the coast in 2019

        premium_icon The crimes that shocked the coast in 2019

        News From murder to drugs, here's the biggest crime stories of 2019.

        WISHLIST: Five things Coffs sports fans want in 2020

        premium_icon WISHLIST: Five things Coffs sports fans want in 2020

        News BRING on 2020 and the great sporting moments which will come with it