Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Makye with his girlfriend Shanika Smolders asleep by his side.
Makye with his girlfriend Shanika Smolders asleep by his side.
News

Teen accused of bush doof stabbing faces court

Janine Watson
13th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The local teenager accused of stabbing Makye Muir at an illegal bush doof north of Coffs Harbour has faced court.

The 16-year-old has been charged with wounding, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred at an illegal party at Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, just after midnight on Saturday August 24.

Related:

'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

Two Coffs teens met at bush party

Hundreds of people were at the gathering when a scuffle broke out.

Makye, who is 18 and lives in Sawtell, was stabbed six times with one deep wound puncturing his lung.

Police attended the scene and arrested the 16-year-old Coffs Harbour boy and he was remanded in custody to face a children's court.

He has since been released on conditional bail with his next court date listed for October 15.

bucca bush doof coffs harbour crime police stabbbing stabbing accused
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    My Kitchen Rules judge says I CanDo that

    My Kitchen Rules judge says I CanDo that

    News HAVE a night off from cooking and let celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge impress you with a seven-course degustation menu.

    FOR THE THRONE: Cinderella story meets league juggernaut

    premium_icon FOR THE THRONE: Cinderella story meets league juggernaut

    News GREAT sport is built on storylines which captivate the imagination and transcend...

    Air quality plummets prompting new health warnings

    premium_icon Air quality plummets prompting new health warnings

    News VIDEO: watch fires from the air and waterbombing in action.

    Driver in highway crash to be billed for damage repairs

    premium_icon Driver in highway crash to be billed for damage repairs

    News Driver took out 200-metres of roadside wire barrier in drunken crash