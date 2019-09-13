Teen accused of bush doof stabbing faces court

Makye with his girlfriend Shanika Smolders asleep by his side.

The local teenager accused of stabbing Makye Muir at an illegal bush doof north of Coffs Harbour has faced court.

The 16-year-old has been charged with wounding, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred at an illegal party at Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, just after midnight on Saturday August 24.

Hundreds of people were at the gathering when a scuffle broke out.

Makye, who is 18 and lives in Sawtell, was stabbed six times with one deep wound puncturing his lung.

Police attended the scene and arrested the 16-year-old Coffs Harbour boy and he was remanded in custody to face a children's court.

He has since been released on conditional bail with his next court date listed for October 15.