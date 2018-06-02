Menu
Coffs City Rotary Club's golf day is on July 1. Brad Greenshields
Tee off at Bonville for charity fun

2nd Jun 2018 12:30 AM

IT'S one of the most enjoyable days on the Coffs Coast calendar and more importantly raises money for local causes.

The Rotary Charity Golf Day is fast approaching with the four-person ambrose event to be played at Bonville Golf Resort on Sunday, July 1.

The day is one of the major annual fundraiser conducted by Coffs City Rotary Club in aid of a number of local charities.

A hole-in-one could also earn you $10,000 for your nominated charity.

The day is an 11am shotgun start and entry is $125 per player, which includes 18-holes, cart hire, a light lunch, two drink vouchers and post-round nibbles.

Entry forms are available at www.bonvillerotarycharity golfday.com.

Bookings can be made by calling Bonville Golf Resort on 66534002 or you can send an email to officemanager@ bonvillegolf.com.au.

