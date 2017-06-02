Tech unleashed on roaming wild dogs

The Department of Primary Industries study is seeing two wild dogs tracked in the Boambee Valley.

NSW Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair has spent the morning assisting researchers tracking two wild dogs, as part of the NSW Government's North Coast peri-urban predator project.

The two dogs - 'Qantas', a 3-4 year old male weighing 20 kilograms and 'Quench McSplash', a one year old female weighing 15 kilograms - are currently hunting prey in the Boambee Valley, just south of Coffs Harbour.

Mr Blair said the project was providing researchers with valuable information about the numbers, movements and impacts of wild dogs in the Coffs Harbour region.

"I spent this morning tracking these wild dogs using radios and camera traps - I was then able to see first-hand the damage these dogs cause to farm enterprises, communities and the environment,” Mr Blair said.

"Wild dogs terrorise farmers by mauling and killing livestock such as sheep and cattle as well as spreading diseases and parasites.

"All these impacts cost the national livestock industry around $50 million each year and significantly impact the well-being of farmers and the wider community.”

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said he was pleased to see these initial results and is looking forward to the research guiding further management of wild dogs.

"From this data, we know the problem is not restricted to the farming community, but also on the urban fringes, and in some cases, on domestic animals."

The NSW Government yesterday released its response to the Natural Resource Commission's (NRC) review of pest management, with a stronger focus on regional pest management.

Each of the 11 LLS regions, including the North Coast LLS, will develop its own regional pest animal management plan to identify local risks.

A NSW Pest Animal Committee will be established to give statewide oversight, and provide advice on best practice pest animal management.