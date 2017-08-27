23°
News

Tech savvy seniors program for Coffs Coast community

Belinda Scott | 27th Aug 2017 12:00 AM
TECH TALK: Why not give it a go?...Classes run through September for iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, apps and more.
TECH TALK: Why not give it a go?...Classes run through September for iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, apps and more.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SENIORS 60 years of age and older between Nambucca and Grafton can join in classes during September which will help them to go digital with confidence.

Each two-hour class costs just $10, you can pay at the door and there is a broad range of classes, all run by Coffs Coast Community College as part of the Tech Savvy Seniors program.

Total newbies to tech stuff will need the class Introduction to Computers, Email and Internet, which will be held at 9-11am on September 18 and again from 1-3pm on September 25. Desktop computers and laptops will be supplied for this class. For all other classes, you need to bring your own devices so you become familiar with what you own. There are classes running through September on iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, apps for all these devices; photos on devices; Facebook and Skype; online banking; Gumtree and eBay and internet security.

Whether we like it or not, business and government at all levels is pushing us towards using devices, so it behoves us to hike over to the right side of the digital divide. It is all the better if we can receive a subsidy for getting savvy. Failing to learn these new lessons is likely to see us left in the lurch on many levels - socially or when conducting business, shopping and getting the best deals for our budget.

Even finding out which technology we like and want and which technology we find intrusive and irritating requires knowing how to turn it on, turn it up, maximise it, minimise it or shut it down.

These are small classes of no more than 10 people but you do need to enrol in advance to make sure the class you want is held.

"We can do classes outside the city, but we would need a minimum of two groups of 10 to hold classes at for example, Grafton, Dorrigo or Urunga because of the travelling time involved," said Coffs Coast Community College general manager Gordon Amann.

"Some people may want specific questions answered," said Community College office manager Sue Crossley.

"That is fine, but we can't go 'off track' and away from the topic for that class.

"People really need to come in with their devices so we can see them and advise them on the best classes for them."

Call in to the Community College, upstairs at 66-90 in Coffs Harbour's City Square or phone 66525378.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast community college seniors newspapers tech savvy seniors

You can get Frazzled at the Jetty Memorial Theatre

You can get Frazzled at the Jetty Memorial Theatre

IF YOU can't find a script for the play you want - write your own and make use of your own years of experience.

NSW women getting much needed practice in Coffs

Belinda Vakarewa sends down a delivery for the NSW Lendlease Breakers during their pre-season match in Coffs Harbour.

Breakers provide an early taste of cricket action in Coffs Harbour.

NRMA finds shortfall for maintenance of local roads

Maintaining local roads is one of the greatest challenges facing local councils.

North Coast region tops state for roads infrastructure back log.

Full throttle superboats rev up a crowd in Coffs

Round 3 of the Australian Offshore Superboats Championships has roared into action in Coffs Harbour.

Australian Offshore Superboats Championship back in Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a fatal crash on the Pacific Hwy

Dentists on a mission to brighten paradise

Tony Kershaw and wife Wendy are planning more dental volunteering.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast?

Melinda Schneider is on the lookout for a Coffs Harbour pup to star in her show.

Haven't made plans yet? Here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Three things to do this weekend

Woolgoolga Community Gardens open day

Haven't made plans yet? Well here's some inspiration.

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Inner City Subdivision Potential?...

29 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $380,000

Handy to the City Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, this property represents a potential development opportunity for the astute buyer. Comprising an...

Single Level Living with Plenty of Space

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

New Listing

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

Impressive Beachside Townhouse

2/6 Sandon Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 AUCTION

This impressive beachside townhouse certainly has class. Easy walking distance to beautiful Diggers Beach and one of an exclusive pair at this premier beachside...

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

Captivating ocean views... Coastal living at its finest!...

1 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $1,150,000

Set in an elevated position in the exclusive Sapphire Beachfront Estate, this stunning three-bedroom home capitalises on its brilliant easterly aspect with views...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

This is one of Woopi's best

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local business fills the 'missing link'

The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens.

Coffs Coast real estate agents expand to the city centre