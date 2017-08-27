Tech savvy seniors program for Coffs Coast community

TECH TALK: Why not give it a go?...Classes run through September for iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, apps and more.

SENIORS 60 years of age and older between Nambucca and Grafton can join in classes during September which will help them to go digital with confidence.

Each two-hour class costs just $10, you can pay at the door and there is a broad range of classes, all run by Coffs Coast Community College as part of the Tech Savvy Seniors program.

Total newbies to tech stuff will need the class Introduction to Computers, Email and Internet, which will be held at 9-11am on September 18 and again from 1-3pm on September 25. Desktop computers and laptops will be supplied for this class. For all other classes, you need to bring your own devices so you become familiar with what you own. There are classes running through September on iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, apps for all these devices; photos on devices; Facebook and Skype; online banking; Gumtree and eBay and internet security.

Whether we like it or not, business and government at all levels is pushing us towards using devices, so it behoves us to hike over to the right side of the digital divide. It is all the better if we can receive a subsidy for getting savvy. Failing to learn these new lessons is likely to see us left in the lurch on many levels - socially or when conducting business, shopping and getting the best deals for our budget.

Even finding out which technology we like and want and which technology we find intrusive and irritating requires knowing how to turn it on, turn it up, maximise it, minimise it or shut it down.

These are small classes of no more than 10 people but you do need to enrol in advance to make sure the class you want is held.

"We can do classes outside the city, but we would need a minimum of two groups of 10 to hold classes at for example, Grafton, Dorrigo or Urunga because of the travelling time involved," said Coffs Coast Community College general manager Gordon Amann.

"Some people may want specific questions answered," said Community College office manager Sue Crossley.

"That is fine, but we can't go 'off track' and away from the topic for that class.

"People really need to come in with their devices so we can see them and advise them on the best classes for them."

Call in to the Community College, upstairs at 66-90 in Coffs Harbour's City Square or phone 66525378.