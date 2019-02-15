Teams ready to blow out the cobwebs at Coffs Coast 9s

OFF-SEASON FEATURE: The Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s is on again this weekend.

Brad Greensheilds

RUGBY LEAGUE: A big crowd is expected to flood the Geoff King Motors Oval precinct on Saturday for the annual Coffs Coast 9s.

The pre-season tournament has quickly become a major attraction for teams across the state and this year is no different, with clubs travelling from as far as Lismore in the north and Newcastle in the south to participate.

The event will feature three fields of action, with men's, women's league tag and U18s to all lace up their boots for the first time in 2019.

The Comets men's side won't be taking part in the event however, as they are travelling north to Cabarita Beach on Sunday for a new Country Rugby League competition.

The Comets are clashing with the Tweed Coast Raiders in round one of the NSW Challenge Cup, which features 16premiership-winning teams from last year.

The final two teams left standing will face off in the NSW Challenge Cup Final on the June long weekend.

Despite the men's side not participating, Comets president Steve Gooley said the day would be one well worth attending.

"Nines footy is fast and you will see plenty of tries,” he said.

"The Comets under-18s will be without five of their North Coast representative players but I have been watching coach Dave Morgan putting the boys through their paces and this side is a great mix of size, strength, pace and skill.

"They are going to give the competition plenty to worry about in 2019.

"The ladies' league tag under coaches Scott Street and Matt Secomb are also looking sharp. There are a lot of new girls in this side with plenty of speed.”

Gooley noted it was great to see the return of the Woolgoolga Seahorses to senior rugby league, with the club nominating teams in all three divisions.

The Orara Valley Axemen men's side will also make the short trip east looking to defend their 2018 title.

The Axemen edged out the Comets 12-10 in last year's final.

The action starts at 1pm, with the finals at 4.45pm.

Entry to the ground is $2.