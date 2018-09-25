Teams gather to support club
TEAMS gathered for a round of golf in Coffs Harbour with a purpose, raising funds for a valuable club to the town.
The Rotary Golf Day last Friday was held at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.
The four-person ambrose event saw proceeds go to the Coffs Harbour PCYC.
The PCYC provides a positive environment for the community, enabling physical and emotional development for people of all ages to enjoy a range of activities.
With over 100 players, over $4,500 was raised on the day.