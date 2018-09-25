Teams gather to support club

Richie Gallichan, Paul McAra and Matt and Rob Hoy.

Richie Gallichan, Paul McAra and Matt and Rob Hoy. Rachel Vercoe

TEAMS gathered for a round of golf in Coffs Harbour with a purpose, raising funds for a valuable club to the town.

The Rotary Golf Day last Friday was held at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

The four-person ambrose event saw proceeds go to the Coffs Harbour PCYC.

The PCYC provides a positive environment for the community, enabling physical and emotional development for people of all ages to enjoy a range of activities.

With over 100 players, over $4,500 was raised on the day.