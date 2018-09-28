Team comes north for Ice Skirmish

COOL STUFF: Ice hockey returns to The Big Banana Ice Skating Rink this long weekend.

THE Coffs Harbour three-on-three Ice Skirmish is returning to The Big Banana Fun Park for the eighth annual tournament this long weekend.

The tournament started as a two-club match between Newcastle Northstars and Southern Stars from Brisbane with Coffs Harbour as the halfway meeting point for the three-on-three ice hockey weekend.

It has now grown to include eight clubs represented by 22 teams from NSW, Queensland, ACT and, for the first time this year, Tasmania.

About 150 players ranging from five to 15 years old will contest 77 games in four age divisions.

Finals will take place on Monday morning and will provide spectators with exciting hockey entertainment.

The Bantams (14-15 age group) grand final always draws a crowd to The Big Banana Ice Skating Rink.

The eight clubs represented are:

Southern Stars (Brisbane)

Newcastle Northstars

Canberra Ice Caps

Norwest Emperors (Sydney)

Liverpool Saints

Gold Coast Grizzlys

Brisbane Buccaneers

Ice Zoo (Sydney)

This year's final will be held from 11.55am-12.25pm on Monday just before the awards ceremony.

All games are open to the public and entry is free.