Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COOL STUFF: Ice hockey returns to The Big Banana Ice Skating Rink this long weekend.
COOL STUFF: Ice hockey returns to The Big Banana Ice Skating Rink this long weekend. .
Sport

Team comes north for Ice Skirmish

28th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Harbour three-on-three Ice Skirmish is returning to The Big Banana Fun Park for the eighth annual tournament this long weekend.

The tournament started as a two-club match between Newcastle Northstars and Southern Stars from Brisbane with Coffs Harbour as the halfway meeting point for the three-on-three ice hockey weekend.

It has now grown to include eight clubs represented by 22 teams from NSW, Queensland, ACT and, for the first time this year, Tasmania.

About 150 players ranging from five to 15 years old will contest 77 games in four age divisions.

Finals will take place on Monday morning and will provide spectators with exciting hockey entertainment.

The Bantams (14-15 age group) grand final always draws a crowd to The Big Banana Ice Skating Rink.

The eight clubs represented are:

Southern Stars (Brisbane)

Newcastle Northstars

Canberra Ice Caps

Norwest Emperors (Sydney)

Liverpool Saints

Gold Coast Grizzlys

Brisbane Buccaneers

Ice Zoo (Sydney)

This year's final will be held from 11.55am-12.25pm on Monday just before the awards ceremony.

All games are open to the public and entry is free.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fire impacts local businesses

    premium_icon Fire impacts local businesses

    Video Toxic shopping complex fire broke out in storeroom.

    Our day to pay tribute

    premium_icon Our day to pay tribute

    News Remembering fallen officers.

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    News "I was beyond comprehension with pain and other symptoms.”

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Increase in general and specialist police units from today

    Local Partners