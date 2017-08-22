Team Australia hopes to rise from ashes in Coffs round

GOING UP: The Blue Roo that flew! Team Australia's offshore powerboat getting serious air.

AFTER a fiery end to the second round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships former Coffs Harbour resident Brett Luhrmann hopes to secure a better result.

Brett and his wife Lori founded Luhrmann Powersports International in 2015 and recently added the 1500hp 42-foot catamaran, Big Blue Roo, to their Team Australia fleet.

Brett made his debut in Big Blue Roo with a win in the first round of the series in Mackay in July.

But disaster struck in the second round at Bowen in July, 500m away from the finish where the portside engine caught fire.

Brett and throttleman Karl Wall activated the boat's fire suppression systems and fuel shut offs which prevented an explosion.

The pair escaped from the smoke-filled cockpit and helped extinguish the fire.

Gearing up for round three in Coffs Harbour at the weekend, Team Australia is determined to come back strongly.

Round 3 of the championships will be held in the Coffs Harbour marina.