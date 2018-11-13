Teaching your dog road sense

QUESTION: How do I teach my dog not to run across the road?

ANSWER: I'm assuming you mean the road in front of your house.

You shouldn't have your dog off lead on the street.

Your dog needs to be able to sit and be very good at recall so that when you call, it will come back no matter what.

Have your dog on lead and whenever you go to cross the road get your dog to sit and don't allow it to leave that position until you give it permission.

Give lots of reinforcement for waiting.

You can also put your dog on lead, stand back to the length of the lead and as your dog goes to step onto the road, call it back and give lots of reward.

Over time, work up to not calling your dog to allow your dog to make its own decision to come away from the road.

Once your dog has this behaviour down pat, you can transfer it onto a long line and repeat the above steps.

The process is quite involved - call me if you need help.