Teaching hip-hop to the world from a Northern Rivers farm

A NORTHERN Rivers dance teacher has moved his classes online and is teaching hip-hop moves to students across the world online from his farm.

James Deane, 28, has been a professional dancer and teacher from the age of 16, and after working in Brisbane, Sydney and Los Angeles (USA), the young artist is back in the Northern Rivers teaching online.

Mr Deane offers four weekly classes from his personal studio at his family's farm in Coopers Shoot, in the Byron Shire.

After being homeschooled, Mr Deane entered Mullumbimby High School for the first time as a dance teacher.

"I think I was 15 at the time, and I was teaching hip-hop workshops," he said.

The dancer said he was always hoping to come back to the local area and teach from here.

"This is my home, I can travel around if needed, but I want to be based here and do a mix of local performances, local teaching in person, plus online," Mr Deane said.

Northern Rivers dancer, choreographer and dance teacher James Deane.

"I've been to Solomon Islands and Los Angeles for work but I always end up coming back to Byron."

The pandemic has stopped his chances of working internationally for work, and there are no gigs booked, so most of his time is currently dedicated to teaching online.

"We've got a burst of interest online, and as people start to go back to work I've found that there is still a high demand for online classes; it's the way of the future," he said.

"I've had students from rural Australia, from France and other different places in Europe and America taking my class, in places or situations where they could not have attended a class in person."

See the teacher in action on the video below or on jamesdeanedance.com: