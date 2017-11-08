Teachers to pound pavement for Movember charity walk

CHARITY WALKERS: Principals (left to right) Paul Humphrey, Renee Stokes, Michael Cheers, Francine Hunter, Alison Turner, Michael Hepi, Sally Ryan and Brad Lyne prepare for take-off.

CHARITY WALKERS: Principals (left to right) Paul Humphrey, Renee Stokes, Michael Cheers, Francine Hunter, Alison Turner, Michael Hepi, Sally Ryan and Brad Lyne prepare for take-off. Contributed

A BUNCH of school principals will put down the chalk and books this Sunday and put on their walking shoes for charity.

The Coffs Beach Walk for Men's Health will support Movember Foundation with a scenic wander by the seaside as part of the Harbourside Market's Gratitude Day.

Relieving principal at Toormina Public School, Michael Hepi, said teachers and students were looking forward to the event.

"Over the past couple of years a small group of representatives from local public schools have raised awareness and funds for community organisations including ASPECT and the Heart Foundation,” he said.

"This year the Coffs Beach Walk members and student leaders decided they would like to support men's health by raising awareness through Movember.

"Each school has been coordinating their own fund-raising initiatives at school as well as encouraging the broader Coffs Harbour community to join in the harbourside walk this Sunday.”

The walk will depart the Harbourside Markets at 10.30am and head along the footpath to the southern end of Jetty Beach and towards the boat ramp.

Walkers will then do a U-turn and return to the markets.

"The walk is also a great opportunity for our community to show gratitude to the men and women of our local emergency services,” Michael added.

"Come down to enjoy some relaxing time with family and check out the new facilities at the foreshores.”

Those unable to attend and would like to donate should visit the Movember Foundation website and search events for Coffs Harbour.