Teachers rally against $1.9b public education cuts

TEACHERS and union members from around the Coffs Coast have rallied this week in a bid to bring awareness to the Federal Governments $1.9b funding cuts to public education.

The protest, held outside the Coffs Harbour Education Campus this morning, also aimed to highlight the 'continued underfunding' of TAFE and support for students with a disability.

According to the NSW Teachers Federation, the next two years will see $1.9b cut from public school funding.

NSW Teachers Federation Regional Organiser, Ian Watson, said the protesters wanted to 'send a clear message' to Federal Member for Cowper candidates that the funding cuts urgently need to be addressed.

"We've seen a 120 per cent increase in the number of students who have a disability, but the Federal Government has only increased funding for support for students with a disability by 6.2 per cent,” he said.

"On the Mid North Coast we've had schools that had identified numeracy and literacy programs they were looking to introduce this year that have now been pulled because of the funding cuts.

"Cuts to TAFE is also a big issue. All TAFE funding is contestable and we know what the result is - dodgy providers leaving students with huge debts and without the qualifications to back them up.

"We're here to ensure that both the public and whoever wants to replace Luke Hartsuyker knows these are issues that need to be a top priority.”

Greens Candidate for Cowper Sally Townley also took part in the rally.

"We have a responsibility to help every student reach their full potential, no matter what their post code or parents' bank account,” she said.

"The Coalition's plan to prioritise private education while making $1.9b cuts to public education speaks volumes about who is getting looked after under this government.

"Education funding will be a key election issue and The Greens remain committed to seeing every school being funded to the Schooling Resource Standard as described by Gonski.”

Tony Judge, State Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour, also made an appearance at the rally, saying he was alarmed by recent reports claiming TAFE teachers are being forced to buy their own student supplies, and even toilet paper.

"It's just not good enough, particularly for a region like ours with high youth unemployment and a changing job market,” Mr Judge said.

"TAFE is about opportunity. It provides real training for real jobs... That's why it's so disappointing that Liberal/National State Governments have consistently underfunded and neglected TAFE. Labor will restore funding and guarantee that 70% of all vocational training funding goes to TAFE.”

The protest was held as part of a number of actions that took place across NSW this week.