Teacher’s sex act on 13yo student

Brittany Zamora, 27, is accused of performing a sex act on a 13-year-old student.

A MARRIED teacher is accused of performing a sex act on a 13-year-old student in a classroom after bombarding him with explicit texts.

Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested last week in Arizona, in the United States, after the boy's worried parents allegedly found a string of messages on his phone.

The pair allegedly traded naked photos and in one exchange, where the teen told her he wanted to have sex again, she responded: "I want you every day with no time limit."

In court records, obtained by the Arizona Republic, Ms Zamora is accused of having sex with the pupil three times and also performed a sex act on him in her car during encounters from February 1 to March 8 this year.

The teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, Arizona, allegedly began "flirting" with the youth in a classroom group chat.

She then sent the teen a nude picture of herself and another clad in lingerie, according to court papers.

Brittany Zamora began working at the school a year ago, it's reported.

In another message, married Ms Zamora allegedly wrote: "If I could quit my job and (have sex with) you all day long, I would."

Police said the texts were discovered because the boy's parents had installed an app to monitor his phone.

The teen's parents also told police that Ms Zamora's husband "harassed" the teen's father on the phone, begging for him not to contact authorities about the allegations.

Ms Zamora's husband told the teen's father that his wife had "made a big mistake, but that she loved the kids," according to court records obtained by the newspaper.

She was filmed being led to a court appearance in cuffs.

He also seemingly suggested that he and the teen's father fight each other to settle the bizarre love triangle, suggesting that they "meet up" to "settle this."

However, the teen's father ignored the invitation and hung up, court records show.

Ms Zamora was taken into custody on Thursday on one count of obscene material transmission to a minor.

A court commissioner then found probable cause to hold her on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and one count of transmitting obscene material, according to the Arizona Republic.

During her initial court appearance on Friday, she said: "I'd love to go home to my husband," while Commissioner Melissa Zabor set her bond at $US250,000 ($325,000).

A second student has also told police he saw Ms Zamora and the 13-year-old having sex.

Ms Zamora also sent a second student naked photos of herself, he told police.

The alleged sexual relationship was reported to police late on Wednesday by the school's principal after the teen's parents found the concerning text messages.

Screenshots of the incriminating texts were relayed to police, according to Liberty School District interim superintendent Richard Rundhaug.

In a statement posted on the school's website, he said: "The safety of our students is our #1 priority.

"Transparency is equally important. We are fully co-operating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time."

Mr Rundhaug said in a statement a day later that the arrested staff member would not return to the school.

"This incident has been reported to the Arizona State Board of Education so they can make a determination regarding the teacher's certification," Mr Rundhaug said.

"Additionally, we have school counsellors and school psychologists at Las Brisas Academy today to help students and staff members cope with this incident.

"The school psychologists and school counsellors will also be available for the foreseeable future to continue to attend to our students' and staff members' needs."

Ms Zamora, who started working at the school less than a year ago, is reportedly due to appear in court Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.