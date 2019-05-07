Teachers Federation rallies school communities to action

The NSW Teachers Federation says school communities in Page will lose valuable funding if the Coalition is re-elected to government on May 18.

TEACHERS and parents in the Page electorate will today campaign calling for a fairer funding deal for public schools.

NSW Teachers Federation acting deputy president Maurie Mulheron will lead rallies with the Woolgoolga Public, South Grafton and Grafton high school communities this morning.

The Fair Funding Now! for public schools protests will be held at Woolgoolga Public from 8am to 9am, South Grafton High School from 11am to 11.30am and Grafton High School from 1pm to 2pm.

"Labor's federal election commitment to invest $14.1 billion in our public schools is vitally important for local school communities," Mr Mulheron said.

"Bill Shorten's $3.3 billion commitment for public school funding in the first three years is a very welcome game-changer for public schools.

"Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made it clear that public schools are not a priority for his government.

"The Coalition's school funding legislation is directly responsible for leaving our public schools under-resourced.

Mr Mulheron said 97 schools in the electorate of Page will collectively have $23.9-million ripped away by Federal Government funding cuts.

He said Woolgoolga Public School loses $410,000; South Grafton High School loses $870,000; and Grafton High School loses $1.31 million.

"Our 2.5 million public school students need extra funding now and we are talking to parents and community members about the importance of electing a government that puts public schools first," he said.

Mr Mulheron said with less than a fortnight to election day, it was vitally important that everyone recognised the importance of making sure their vote is cast to increase funding for public schools.

"Only Labor and the Greens have committed to properly fund our schools and make sure our children get the best education they can."