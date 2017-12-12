Teachers continue appeal for Fair Work hearing

NO BACKDOWN: Catholic teachers meet at C.ex Coffs to consider their next move in the dispute.

TEACHERS and support staff in Catholic schools in the Lismore Diocese and across NSW have turned down a proposed employers' enterprise agreement (EA).

The result of a week long ballot process was not endorsed by the IEU and will now see the dispute continue into 2018.

The union campaigned for a no vote and received an 87.8 per cent agreement in response.

There were 15,968 teachers and support staff in 11 Catholic dioceses who voted and a resounding 14,031 voted down the employers' proposal.

At issue was the refusal to guarantee access to arbitration by the Fair Work Commission in regard to any future disputes about the EA and other agreed conditions.

IEC secretary John Quessy said the union argued the proposal put the rights and working conditions of staff at risk in Catholic systemic schools.

"This is a very solid result and we hope Catholic employers are listening to the voice of their employees,” he said.

"While I'm very pleased with the no vote this is not the end of the matter and we still need to thrash out an EA which is acceptable to our members.

He said the IEU is seeking to reopen a dialogue with Catholic employers.

"If employers have the best interests of their staff at heart they'll return to the bargaining table to negotiate a reasonable agreement.

"Members have shown they are willing to take strike action and employers should have no doubts about whether they will continue to if their right to arbitration in particular is not upheld.”

Although the dispute is not over pay, a 2.5% pay rise was settled nearly a year ago but has yet to be paid.