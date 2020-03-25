Teachers in NSW call for schools to be declared pupil-free

NORMAL school operations must come to an end in an effort to protect students and staff, says the NSW Teachers Federation.

The federation's executive met this morning and unanimously endorsed the following:



"Normal school operations must end to put the health and safety of students and staff first on school sites.

"It is now essential that an immediate transition to an emergency mode of school operation be put in place with minimum staffing (to support essential frontline services workers who are unable to care for their children during this crisis) and necessary systems to provide maximum health protection for all present on sites.

"Staff not rostered on minimal supervision are to work from home providing educational continuity as far as is practicable for students online during term time.

"To facilitate this transition, from the week beginning 30 March schools must be declared pupil-free for all students except the children of essential frontline services workers who are unable to care for their children and vulnerable children."

The above quotes can be attributed to President of the federation, Angelo Gavrielatos, said an urgent meeting was being sought with the NSW Premier.