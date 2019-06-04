Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed

The court heard the 48-year-old man had sexually abused his stepson over a period of five years when the boy was nine. When the offending started, the man was aged 28.

A DISGRACED former Hervey Bay teacher, already serving time in jail for sexually abusing his stepson, will spend another four years behind bars for historic sex crimes against his victim's brother.

In sentencing the man at Hervey Bay District Court on Monday, Judge Glen Cash said the man's crimes were "abhorrent" and a failure of his responsibility as a parent "to provide a safe environment for his children".

The court heard the 48-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed sexual acts against his nine-year-old stepson over a period of five years.

Some of these acts included masturbation, oral sex, kissing, exposure and hugging the child "in a sexual manner".

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said the man used varying types of manipulation to coerce the child into some of the acts.

He said the man had performed "at least several hundred acts" on the child at the time.

"The defendant would divert attention to other children if the complainant didn't comply with his demands, which the complainant described as mind games," Mr Jackson said.

In a statement read out to the court, the man's now adult victim described the trauma the offending had inflicted on him.

He said the abuse had affected his ability to trust other people and had damaged his relationships, as well as his financial and emotional well-being.

Defence lawyer John Milburn offered several references from the defendant's wife and family in support of his good character.

Mr Milburn said the man, who could never teach again because of the sex abuse convictions, had received teaching awards throughout his career.

The court heard the abuse occurred at the same time as sexual offences against the victim's brother.

The man was arrested for these crimes in 2015.

In 2016, the man was sentenced to 10 years in jail but in 2017 his sentence was changed to eight years.

The man would have been eligible for parole on November 13 next year but Judge Cash yesterday imposed a further four years onto his current sentence.

Judge Cash said the man had shown no remorse for his crimes and had not confronted his behaviour or sought treatment while in jail.

"Your offending is not just abhorrent, it was a complete abrogation of your responsibility as a parent to provide a safe environment for your children," Judge Cash said.

"Instead you preyed upon the complainant for your own sexual gratification."

With the additional sentence, the man could serve a total of 12 years behind bars.

The man will be eligible for parole on November 13, 2023.