Kindy teacher’s gesture goes viral

After finding out the little girl was getting bullied for her short hair, she also chopped hers off too in solidarity.

WHEN a Kindergarten teacher discovered that one of her students no longer wanted to attend school, she made it her mission to find out why.

Shannon Grimm had noticed Prisilla Perez' personality shift. She was becoming quiet and sad.

It was then the teacher realised the five-year-old girl was getting bullied by other kids for her short hair.

Ms Grimm decided to take a stand, cutting off her waist-long hair in solidarity.

When the students returned to school after the winter break, they were reportedly blown away with their teacher's new look and gesture.

The 31-year-old who taught at Meador Elementary School in Texas used it as an opportunity to talk to the students about bullying.

The 31-year-old who taught at Meador Elementary School in Texas used it as an opportunity to talk to the students about bullying.

"I told them, 'I think I look beautiful. Don't you think I do?'," Grimm, 31, told TODAY Style. "I had to show them boys have long hair like girls and girls have short hair like boys."

While the decision to chop her own hair wasn't an easy one, she felt it was important to use the situation to make a statement.

"I knew in my heart this is what I had to do," she said.

In a Facebook post by Willis Independent School District which has been liked more than 5000 times, it said Ms Grimm even buys matching hair bows for her and her student to wear everyday - the teacher said it represents strength, family, someone (who) has her back.

"Ms Grimm nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month award for her bravery during a difficult time," the post said.

"Prisilla was honored at the school board meeting Mon, Feb. 11 with a medal."

In a surprise twist, Prisilla then presented her teacher with a medal for being her hero.

They both wear matching bows which symbolise strength, family and support.

"Willis ISD is proud of Ms. Grimm for her willingness to go above and beyond to brighten a child's world. Congratulations to TWO very deserving individuals!" the post added.

The kindergarten teacher, who is in her second year at the school, hopes her gesture can be used as an example in the future.

"In life you're always going to have somebody who's not nice to you. But it's all about what you do and how you react," she told TODAY Style.

"'When I get big like you, I will have friends who will be mean to me, but I will be nice to them just like you,'" Ms Grimm said Prisilla told her.

The little girl's confidence has since gone up.

"I'm going to keep wearing the bow," Ms Grimm said. "I am here for her."

The post has also attracted more than 1315 shares with many taking to the post to congratulate the teacher on her kind-hearted gesture.

"Now that is a superb teacher, glad she is being recognized along with the brave young girl. One day she may repay by giving it forward in like kind," one person wrote.

"Sad that bullying starts so young. Way to go teacher!"

Another reflected her time at school saying, "I remember some very special teachers during my school years! They can and DO make a difference!!"

"A teacher to be commended by all means - thank you Mrs Grimm!"