Teacher confronted students over sex scandal

A NORTH Queensland teacher who had sex with a student accessed the confidential files of two others she believed were spreading rumours about her after confronting them at school.

The 33-year-old former teacher at a state school pleaded guilty to one count of computer hacking to gain a benefit when she faced Townsville District Court today.

Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard told the court the woman was suspended from the school with full pay between April-September 2016.

On September 9, 2016, the teacher returned to the school for a meeting with the principal and a union representative to discuss a work transition program which included conditions such as signing into the school and working independently of other teachers.

The teacher undertook training modules on September 12, in preparation for her return to work for Term 4 in October that same year.

Within two days by September 14, she was suspended from the school again, with the Education Department conducting an investigation after it emerged she had obtained confidential school records to keep for down the track.

The woman went to a year nine science class and told the teacher she needed to speak with two of the students, where she confronted two girls who had been giving her "a hard time" for spreading "rumours" about her sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The teacher told her colleague and close friend of hers she was taking leave, and needed their records.

The male teacher drove to a gym during a lunch break to give them to her. He later held a meeting with the principal and deputy principal to tell them he had accessed the documents, after realising an internal investigation being conducted was in relation to the female teacher.

In November, police executed a search warrant of her house where they found the records in her office.

Defence barrister Stephen Zillman said a psychological review of the mother of a five-year-old concluded she was experiencing postnatal depression as well as impaired decision making as a result of her mental illness and an unhappy and abusive marriage.

Mr Zillman said the woman had no desire to return to teaching, and had to relocate after suffering from ridicule in the community.

Judge Gregory Lynham said the woman had already paid a significant price for her "foolish conduct".

"Any accessing of confidential school records is always regarded as serious, it's important that the confidently of school records are not flagrantly disregarded or breached," Judge Lynham said.

The teacher was fined $2000, with no conviction recorded.