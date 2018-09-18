Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

by Matthew Dunn
18th Sep 2018 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER will face court today charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 13-year-old student on a number of occasions last year.

Police will allege the female student had been indecently assaulted by her 28-year-old male teacher in the classroom of a primary school in Sydney's southwest.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation in May.

After an extensive investigation, the man was arrested at Liverpool Police Station on Monday and charged with two counts of indecent assault-child under 16.

The man has been suspended from teaching and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

primary school sex assault teacher

Top Stories

    Slow down laws blamed for accident

    Slow down laws blamed for accident

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism Clarence Valley's biggest employer

    Outrage after thief allegedly takes drought appeal donations

    premium_icon Outrage after thief allegedly takes drought appeal donations

    News CCTV image of alleged thief sparks uproar on social media.

    Hartsuyker responds to questions on NBN rollout

    premium_icon Hartsuyker responds to questions on NBN rollout

    Technology Tower upgrades may help clear the congestion says Mr Hartsuyker.

    Local Partners