Strike Force Trawler detectives have charged an Inner West school teacher following an investigation into alleged online grooming. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Teacher charged for sending sext pics

28th Aug 2020 10:26 AM

A Sydney school teacher has spent the night behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly grooming what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives from Strike Force Trawler, an ongoing NSW Police investigation to catch alleged child groomers, launched their probe into the teacher earlier this month.

Police began engaging with the man, from Sydney's southwest, online and pretended to be a 13-year-old girl.

The teacher was arrested today. Picture: NSW Police
Police allege the man, believing he was talking to the teenage girl, engaged in conversations about sexually explicit acts and sent sexually explicit images.

Police will also allege the man was engaging in the conversations and sending pictures while he was on his mobile phone at school, while working.

Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested the 39-year-old man at Summer Hill, in Sydney's inner west, just before 3pm yesterday.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a home at Padstow Heights, where they seized clothing and electronic devices, which will undergo further examination.

The man was taken to Burwood Police Station and charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16, and use carriage service to solicit child abuse material.

The teacher will appear in court today. Picture: NSW Police
He was refused bail, spending last night behind bars, to appear before Burwood Local Court today.

"Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by NSW Police's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices," NSW Police said.

"Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas."

Originally published as Teacher charged for sending sext pics

