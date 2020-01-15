Teach your dog to walk calmly by at side

Question - How do I stop my dog from pulling on the lead whenever he sees another dog? I almost feel like he is going to send me flying one of these days.

Answer - Do not give your dog forward movement when it pulls.

Stop and brace.

When the dog turns and looks at you, get it back by your side by luring it to do so with a treat, then proceed forward.

Encourage your dog to walk by your side by making it an enjoyable experience for your dog.

Make by your side the happy place to walk where no pressure is ever felt by your dog on its neck and where it will get reinforcement- ie treats, pats or praise.

This should be done away from other dogs or distractions at first.

As your dog gets proficient at walking next to you, practice walking it past other dogs at a distance by holding a high value treat at its nose as it passes by the dog.

If it doesn't' react, give a massive jackpot, that is treats, praise and loads of pats.

Move closer to dogs using the same technique until your dog approaches the other dog calmly or will walk past without pulling.

Use getting to the other dog as your dog's reward, so your dog only gets to go up to the other dog if it doesn't pull.

Remember, dogs are opportunistic so will do whatever gives them the most or the best outcome.