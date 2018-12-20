Taylor takes big award

TOP JOB: AFL North Coast's Paul Taylor (right) with Matt Crawley. Taylor has received a prestigious award from the game's governing body.

AUSSIE RULES: Coffs Harbour's Paul Taylor has been awarded one of the highest staff acknowledgements from the Australian Football League.

Taylor, known as 'PT', is the community football manager for AFL North Coast and Northern New South Wales.

At the governing body's staff awards on December 14, Taylor received the 'Play to Win Speccy' award.

The award recognises an individual from anywhere across the country who demonstrates the AFL's value of 'playing to win' in their work every day.

Taylor was a deserving recipient of the honour after a highly productive 2018, a year in which he implemented several creative initiatives across AFL NSW/ACT.

Taylor played an integral role in moving AFL North Coast from an affiliated league to an AFL governed league and helped make the process as seamless as possible for all involved.

Taylor also was the driving force behind the establishment of the inaugural women's AFL competition on the North Coast.

He is also hands on with the Clontarf Football Program, which improves the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men.

His tireless work has also led to the establishment of two new clubs, being the South West Rocks Dockers JAFL and Glen Innes Celts JAFL.

The Macleay Valley Eagles AFC and Northern Beaches Blues AFC will re-enter senior competitions in 2019, another reflection of the work Taylor has invested into local leagues to grow AFL in a tough market.

Taylor has managed to achieve all the above while handling the day-to-day tasks associated with managing the operations of two junior and senior leagues that span more than 1000km.

His colleagues report he is always more than happy to help where he can and always goes above and beyond to ensure every club and volunteer is supported.