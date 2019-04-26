Swift drops new single, video today
The countdown is on, with Taylor Swift set to deliver fans her first new music since 2017's reputation album at 2pm today, AEST.
The country-pop superstar has been teasing today's date across her socials for weeks, and is currently running a live countdown on her Instagram stories that has mere hours to go.
And she's just divulged a few more details: The new single's called ME!, it features Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, and the music video will drop at the same time as the track today.
View this post on Instagram
WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! 😺
It marks a tight turnaround for the star, who released the harder-edged reputation album less than 18 months ago. That album was met with the most mixed reviews of Swift's career - but still sold 4.5 million copies worldwide.
Swift's always been fond of teasing fans with clues to her new projects, and this time around it came in the form of a giant mural that sprung up on a city wall in Nashville.
The mural shows a pair of wings, along with the title of Swift's new single, ME!
After a quick call-out on Instagram, Swift today headed to the mural to pose with a horde of excited fans who'd pieced the clues together.
"I've never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills," she told the assembled Swifties.