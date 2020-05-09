Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are best buds now and their social media is hinting at a special collaboration, believe fans. Picture: Getty

Now that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are buds, could a collaboration be blooming between the two?

Perry, 35, announced her new song Daisies on Thursday and shared a peek at the track's artwork, in which the singer basks in a field of flowers.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the first single from Perry's upcoming fifth studio album, Daisies is set to drop on May 15.

"The music must go on," she wrote on Instagram.

Later that same day, 30-year-old Swift posted a rare selfie while sipping wine on her couch at home, clad in a floral sweater - specifically, Free People's sold-out "Bali Daisy Jane Set".

Considering Swift's penchant for dropping clues before releasing new music or videos, Swifties immediately began speculating about a possible team-up with Perry, with many pointing out that this week marks the two-year anniversary of the pair's reconciliation following their lengthy feud.

"Taylor just happens to post a pic of herself in a DAISY sweater the same day Katy announces her new single called DAISIES?!" one fan tweeted.

Asked another, "What if it's a song @taylorswift13 WROTE for @katyperry?!"

The official American Idol Twitter account soon added fuel to the fire, incorporating a reference to Swift's album 1989 into a tweet about Perry's upcoming release:

"We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row. #DAISIES #KP5 #IdolOnSunday."

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hug in the video for You Need to Calm Down. Picture: Twitter

Perry and Swift last teamed up for the latter's You Need to Calm Down music video in June 2019, dressing up as fast food to celebrate their rekindled friendship.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Originally published as Taylor, Katy tease mystery collaboration