Taxpayers foot bill for refugee transfers

Refugees walk out the gates of a tent camp on Nauru. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Australian taxpayers are being forced to foot a soaring multimillion-dollar bill to transfer refugees off of Nauru and Manus Island.

The Morrison government fears the cost which more than doubled to $35 million over the past two years from $16.19 in the two years prior will escalate further under Labor-backed plans to speed up medical transfers.

It comes as Labor continues to refute the Morrison government's concerns that changes to border protection laws will create a backdoor to allow criminals into the country.

News Corp Australia| can reveal the government fears under the Labor-backed changes an Afghani man accused of being involved in more than 450 incidents since 2015 ranging from hiding contraband to sexual assault and use of force would get free passage to Australia.

Earlier this month, Wilson Security advised Australian Border Force that the refugee was talking to a female security officer where he reportedly stated "what would you do if I raped you right now".

The cost of transfer totalling $56.7 million since 2013/14 includes both the cost of medical evacuations and returning refugees and asylum seekers to their home country.

The average cost of an air ambulance was about $130,000.

Last week it was revealed doctors demanded an Iranian asylum seeker be medically evacuated to Australia because she was in so much pain - only for Brisbane doctors to find she was constipated.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the proposal supported by Labor would "trash" the offshore processing system.

"It would be easier for someone charged with a sexual offence to come via boat into our country than it would if they were to try and come here on a spousal visa or a tourist visa," Mr Dutton told Sky News yesterday.

The proposed laws would allow refugees to be flown to Australia for medical treatment on the advice of two doctors.

The Immigration Minister would be given just 48 hours to refuse entry if it could be proven the refugee or asylum seeker was a security threat under the definition in the ASIO Act.

But The Daily Telegraph revealed the country's spy agency advised on a legal briefing which found the Minister could only reject a medical transfer the individual posed a threat linked to espionage, foreign interference, sabotage and politically motivated violence including terrorism.

Murder, sexual assault, child abuse, physical violence and domestic violence would not be enough nor would a history of dangerous behaviour.

Opposition immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann accused the government of "desperately lying" arguing the ASIO Act includes a broad definition where individual could be rejected to protect "Australia's territorial and border integrity from serious threats".

"You can be strong on border protection but you got to treat people decently and listen to treating clinicians," he told Sky News.